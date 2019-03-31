Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,558 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Silgan by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other Silgan news, Director William C. Jennings sold 6,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $183,289.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,116.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Allott sold 63,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $1,808,830.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 972,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,694,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,172 shares of company stock worth $2,709,435. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

