Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 646.90 ($8.45).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPOR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

GPOR stock opened at GBX 746.50 ($9.75) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.78.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

