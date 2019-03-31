Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 50,768 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,768 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,818 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 863.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $234,925.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $93,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,440. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $285.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.83. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $170.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Stamps.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

