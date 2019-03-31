Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.84 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.50 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 7.81%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Several research firms have commented on SHOO. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

