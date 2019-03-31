Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,413 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $317,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lane sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $201,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,378,892. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.67.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $223.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/gotham-asset-management-llc-buys-shares-of-5413-idexx-laboratories-inc-idxx.html.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.