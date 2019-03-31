Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a media sentiment score of -1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. National Securities lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

GSBD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 98,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,591. The company has a market capitalization of $827.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.95. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $627,887.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

