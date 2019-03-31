GoldBlocks Hits Market Cap of $55,127.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and YoBit. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $55,127.00 and $71.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.02618319 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014702 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000441 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005960 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004458 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000390 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000881 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

