Gold Pressed Latinum Price Reaches $0.0903 (GPL)

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded flat against the US dollar. Gold Pressed Latinum has a total market capitalization of $23,173.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00001366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gold Pressed Latinum alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.02630767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00495156 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00021631 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024254 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00022970 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015817 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00044316 BTC.

About Gold Pressed Latinum

Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt Jane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. Gold Pressed Latinum’s official website is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Trading

Gold Pressed Latinum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Pressed Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Pressed Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Pressed Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.