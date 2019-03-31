Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 139.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $51.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

