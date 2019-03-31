Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 11.2% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335,030 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 55,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 262,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,468 shares of company stock worth $1,627,948 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD opened at $65.01 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

