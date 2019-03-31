Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce sales of $5.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.58 billion and the lowest is $5.03 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $22.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.45 billion to $22.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

GILD opened at $65.01 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

