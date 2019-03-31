Gildan Activewear (GIL) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of GIL opened at C$48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$33.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.50.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$981.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$934.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.09043430814531 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.21, for a total transaction of C$3,540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,093,826.25. Also, Director Michael Hoffman sold 35,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.41, for a total value of C$1,647,740.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,394,898.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,591.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

