Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,512 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,512 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,911 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,375.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRN opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.13. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.90 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.63%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

