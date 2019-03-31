Geode Capital Management LLC Has $28.46 Million Position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,015,579 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Ctrip.Com International worth $28,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,957,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,341,000 after buying an additional 6,861,461 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,667,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after buying an additional 4,384,893 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,009,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,451,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,499,000 after buying an additional 796,671 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

CTRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CLSA upgraded Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ctrip.Com International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

CTRP stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

