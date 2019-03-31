Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Hillenbrand worth $27,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

HI stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

