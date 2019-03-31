Genpact (G) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genpact from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.97.

G stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 50,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,658,535.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,596.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cogny sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $331,698.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,605,440 shares of company stock valued at $51,820,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 108.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Genpact by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

