General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,260 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in General Electric by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Argus upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.
In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
