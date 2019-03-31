Garrison Point Advisors LLC Takes $882,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of KO stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

WARNING: “Garrison Point Advisors LLC Takes $882,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/garrison-point-advisors-llc-takes-882000-position-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.