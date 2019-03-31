Garrison Point Advisors LLC Takes $882,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of KO stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.84.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.
The Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
