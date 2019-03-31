Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $955,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) Stock

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 209,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period.

JHML opened at $36.46 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

