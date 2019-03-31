Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,077,442 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 4,849,424 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,377,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,490.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,677,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,296,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,235,000 after purchasing an additional 259,437 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,429,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,081,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,623 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

