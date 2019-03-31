GameStop (GME) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. GameStop has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.96%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GME. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

