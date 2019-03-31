GameCredits Market Cap Reaches $9.07 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003155 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Upbit, BitBay and Crex24. GameCredits has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $625,723.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.01480850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002743 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001574 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, HitBTC, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Livecoin, BitBay, Bittrex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.