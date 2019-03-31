Gainer (GNR) Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

Gainer (CURRENCY:GNR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Gainer has a market capitalization of $131,925.00 and $0.00 worth of Gainer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gainer has traded flat against the dollar. One Gainer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00031631 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009044 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001851 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Gainer Profile

Gainer (CRYPTO:GNR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. Gainer’s total supply is 14,243,066 coins and its circulating supply is 12,071,840 coins. Gainer’s official Twitter account is @GainerCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gainer is www.gainercoin.com

Gainer Coin Trading

Gainer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gainer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gainer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gainer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

