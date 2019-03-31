Gabelli Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Minerals Technologies (MTX)

Gabelli reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.93. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $447.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.04 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,597,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,444,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,636,000 after purchasing an additional 195,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,425,000 after purchasing an additional 137,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,742,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 131,643 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.