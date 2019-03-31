FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.45 on Friday. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

