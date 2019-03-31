FY2019 Earnings Forecast for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Jagdale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

NYSE:MKC opened at $150.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $156.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $12,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,246 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,961,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,744,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,463,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,918,000 after purchasing an additional 943,361 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

