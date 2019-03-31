Fulcrum Utility Services (FCRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of FCRM stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Thursday. Fulcrum Utility Services has a 12 month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.64 ($1.01). The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

