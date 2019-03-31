Fountain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $135,934.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $135,934.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00425320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.01584779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00242577 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006762 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,159,301,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,042,761 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

