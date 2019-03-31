Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FET. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 588.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $5.11 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $561.57 million, a PE ratio of 170.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Forum Energy Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

