Fortuna (FOTA) Price Hits $0.0133 on Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Fortuna has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $863,264.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC and FCoin. During the last week, Fortuna has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00423379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.01580549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00241768 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006727 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin, TOPBTC, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.