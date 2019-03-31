Ford Motor (F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,403,911 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 91,575,639 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,431,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of F opened at $8.78 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,852,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,010 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ford Motor by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 146,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ford Motor by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

WARNING: “Ford Motor (F) Short Interest Update” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/ford-motor-f-short-interest-update-2.html.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.