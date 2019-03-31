Fmr LLC Sells 782,675 Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 782,675 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 10.10% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $773,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,385,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,379,000 after buying an additional 186,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, CEO Scott Scherr sold 70,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total value of $23,485,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,509,395.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.97, for a total value of $1,659,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,213.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,522 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Ultimate Software Group to $331.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.32 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $332.54 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.49.

NASDAQ ULTI opened at $330.13 on Friday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a one year low of $219.97 and a one year high of $365.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.33.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

