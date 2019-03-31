Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 209.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,245,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905,887 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $619,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9,042.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,335,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,216,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 947.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,202,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $100.67 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.93.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $591,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 412,334 shares of company stock valued at $38,711,680. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

