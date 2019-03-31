FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report sales of $604.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $601.27 million to $609.50 million. FleetCor Technologies reported sales of $585.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.59. 462,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,797. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

