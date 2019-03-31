Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Five Below by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Five Below by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $124.25 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Five Below Inc (FIVE) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/five-below-inc-five-shares-sold-by-coldstream-capital-management-inc.html.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.