Five Below Inc (FIVE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Five Below to $153.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

