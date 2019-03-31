Five Below (FIVE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.32.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.53 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Five Below by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Five Below by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

