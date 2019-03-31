First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) Stake Lessened by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at $394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 57,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,451 shares during the period.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $14.34 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

