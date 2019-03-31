First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,531 Shares of Belden Inc. (BDC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Belden were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $7,274,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 22.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 811,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 106.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 99,153 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $4,131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,044 shares during the period.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Belden stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.61.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $655.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.84 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,531 Shares of Belden Inc. (BDC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/first-trust-advisors-lp-sells-12531-shares-of-belden-inc-bdc.html.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.