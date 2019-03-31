First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,235 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Shoe Carnival worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCVL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.78. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.84 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

