First Trust Advisors LP Has $635,000 Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 55.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 78.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 20.61%. Equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $186,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $153,798.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,359.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

