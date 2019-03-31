First Quadrant L P CA Sells 34,636 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,636 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 924,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $138,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 241,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 69,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $156.19 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $116.71 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $310.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.04.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

