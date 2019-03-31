First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Given $17.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial Northwest an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

FFNW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,561. The stock has a market cap of $165.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.20. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, insider Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 910,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Northwest by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

