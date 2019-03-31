First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,191 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 18,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 432,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $34,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,399. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $14.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $300.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

WARNING: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,191 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (FNB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-sells-3191-shares-of-f-n-b-corp-fnb.html.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.