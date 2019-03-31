First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14,455.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,773 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 8,750.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 992,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,953,000 after purchasing an additional 981,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,641,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,452,158,000 after purchasing an additional 656,297 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,324,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,153,000 after purchasing an additional 403,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,151,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 304,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $12,632,578.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,187,418.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $2,022,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,045,403.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,489 shares of company stock worth $51,945,415. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $176.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.79 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-sells-150-shares-of-ecolab-inc-ecl.html.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.