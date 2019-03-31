First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (APH)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,600,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $902,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7,553.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,489,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,800,898,000 after purchasing an additional 989,348 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 950,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,006,000 after purchasing an additional 553,909 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17,560.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 476,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after purchasing an additional 474,143 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $954,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,500 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

NYSE:APH opened at $94.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

