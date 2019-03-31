First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cigna Corp (CI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 197,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

NYSE:CI opened at $160.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $158.58 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/31/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-boosts-holdings-in-cigna-corp-ci.html.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.