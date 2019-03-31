Firecoin (FIRE) Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Firecoin has a total market cap of $131,851.00 and $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Firecoin has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Firecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.02616911 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00492353 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021271 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024037 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015293 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00042774 BTC.

About Firecoin

Firecoin (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

