Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $199.58 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.5844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

