Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 77,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 25,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $157.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4289 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

